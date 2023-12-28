Former vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has reacted to the death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu

Osinbajo described the late Ondo state governor as bold, courageous, forthright, fair-minded, kind, and God-fearing

He said Akeredolu, who was a brother and friend of 40 years was passionate about the security and economic advancement of Ondo state

Former vice president, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, has expressed his condolence over the death of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Osinbajo said Akeredolu was a brother and friend of over 40 years, describing him as bold, courageous, forthright, fair-minded, kind, and God-fearing.

Osinbajo condoles with Akeredolu's wife, Ondo people Photo Credit:@ProfOsinbajo

He stated this in a short statement posted on his X handle (formerly known as Twitter)@ProfOsinbajo.

He said the late Ondo governor believed in democracy, Justice, and the rule of law.

Osinbajo said Akeredolu loved the people of Ondo state and was passionate about their security and economic advancement.

He prayed that God would comfort his wife, Her Excellency Betty Akeredolu, children, family, friends, associates, and the people of Ondo on the great loss.

