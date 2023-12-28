Politician and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has said there was no basis for transferring Rotimi Akeredolu from Germany to Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that until his death on Wednesday morning, December 27, Akeredolu was the governor of Ondo state, southwest Nigeria

The ex-governor, 67, battled cancer and was flown abroad for medical treatment more than once

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering politics in Nigeria

Akure, Ondo state - Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, has said some people were behind former Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu's death.

Speaking in an interview on News Central on Wednesday, December 27, monitored by Legit.ng, Ondo-born Sowore said in saner climes, those allegedly behind Akeredolu's death will be prosecuted.

It is widely believed that Akeredolu died of cancer on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Photo credit: Rotimi Akeredolu Aketi

Source: Facebook

"No basis for bringing Akeredolu to Nigeria"

The immediate past Ondo governor died in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Commenting on the former governor's demise, Sowore said but for the power tussle which reportedly involved Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the late Akeredolu should have remained in Germany to properly treat his cancer.

Sowore said:

“It is sad that his family, some politicians, did this to him. There was no basis for bringing him from Germany to Nigeria — only for politics. And that might have hastened his demise. But regardless, cancer is not something you wish on anybody, especially when it reaches terminal stage, it was just a matter of time.

“As a matter of fact, from what I hear and I knew, he was given up to May 2023, were he survived a bit longer. Probably, he would have stayed longer if his wife (Betty) had not forced him to come back to try and use his presence to impeach his deputy (Lucky Aiyedatiwa), who today is the governor of the state.”

Watch Sowore's interview below:

Akeredolu's son reveals how father died

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akeredolu died in his sleep.

This was stated by his son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Jnr, in a statement he issued on Wednesday evening, December 27.

Akeredolu Jnr commented on how his father died via a Facebook post on behalf of the family.

New Ondo gov, Aiyedatiwa makes first appointments

Legit.ng also reported that Ondo state governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, appointed Ebenezer Adeniyan as his chief press secretary (CPS).

Other appointments announced in a statement signed by Omojuwa Olusegun, the deputy chief of staff to the governor, are Smart Omodunbi Jnr, special assistant to the governor on political matters; Abire Sunday Olugbenga, special assistant to the governor on new media; Miss Motunrayo Oyedele, special assistant to the governor on photography; and Dr. Temitayo Iperepolu, special assistant to the governor on domestic and government house.

Ondo 2024: Pastor speaks on next governor

Meanwhile, the pastor-in-charge of the Dominion Faith Church, Ore, Ondo, Prophet Ifetayo Afinjuomo, has said a politician from Ile Oluji/Okeigbo local government area (LGA) of the state, will win the 2024 Ondo state governorship election.

Prophet Afinjuomo stated this via his known Facebook page recently.

Source: Legit.ng