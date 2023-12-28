A Nigerian cleric, Pastor Philip Ayemere Goodman has unveiled his prophecies for the coming year 2024

In the message tagged 'Prophetic outlook for the year 2024', Pastor Goodman asserted that "there shall be a great fall in crude oil prices, and as a result, petrol cost will be forced to drop drastically"

Lokoja, Kogi state - Kogi-based cleric, Pastor Philip Goodman, has declared 2024 as a year that "the rod of the righteous shall blossom".

Pastor Goodman in a message shared via his known Facebook page recently, said there shall be a great fall in crude oil prices "and as a result, petrol price will be forced to drop drastically".

'2024, a year to bloom' - Pastor Goodman

The cleric stated that 2024 "shall be the year that God's judgement will come on all corrupt leaders in Nigeria".

Pastor Goodman's revelation comes as Christians celebrate Christmas 2023.

Check out his full message below:

"Prophetic outlook for year 2024

"Amos 3:7 Surely the Lord GOD will do nothing, but he reveals his secret unto his servants the prophets.

1. 2024 is a year that the rod of the righteous shall blossom.

2. In 2024 though the exchange rate for naira-to-dollar will hit its highest pick, but the just shall live by his faith.

3. In 2024, there shall be a great fall in crude oil prices and as a result, petrol cost will be forced to drop drastically.

4. 2024 is the year that the first shall be the last and the last shall be the first.

5. In 2024 I see the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ very close, so Christians prepare to be with the Lord.

6. In 2024, true Christians shall command abundance of wealth that will be envied by unbelievers.

7. Edo state in 2024, I see a deputy becoming a governor.

8. 2024 shall be the year that God's judgement will come on all corrupt leaders in Nigeria.

9. As many that sees these prophecies and type Amen shall be the head and not the tail in 2024 in Jesus Christ name Amen.

