Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Kano state - No fewer than 20 worshippers have been left injured after a yet-to-be-identified man set a mosque on fire at Laraba Abasawa in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, May 15.

The suspect locked the mosque after the fire. Note: Photo used only for illustration purposes Photo credit: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, members of the community were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer when the arsonist struck.

A resident of the area said:

“The man used petrol and lit fire while the people, about 40 of them were praying. He locked the mosque after the fire.”

“It took time for people outside to get aware of the incident and rescue the victims who were struggling to break out.”

20 injured worshippers have been rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano.

