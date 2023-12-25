Peter Obi has assured Nigerians that adversity shall not persist for too long as they look forward to a new country

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians on Monday, December 25

The former Anambra governor urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to offer special supplications to God for the nation.

Anambra state - The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians not to allow the current setbacks to stop them from overcoming present difficulties.

Obi admonished fellow countrymen and women to realize the nation’s full potential.

He stated this in his special Christmas message to his supporters and Nigerians in general.

In the statement shared via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi, Obi urged Nigerians to use the Christmas season to offer special supplications to God for the nation.

The former Anambra state governor said:

"For leaders, charity underlines compassion for the people in their present hardship. For us as a people, charity means sharing with our neighbours and the less privileged our material blessings.

“On this unique occasion, I wish to reassure our people that our adversity shall not persist for too long as we look forward to a New Nigeria.”

Tinubu Sends Christmas Message to Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, December 24, assured Nigerians in his Christmas message that his administration will implement more palliative measures to alleviate the impact of economic reforms, including the discontinuation of petrol subsidy and exchange rate unification.

The Nigerian leader pledged to lead the country toward "irreversible progress" and acknowledged the sacrifices citizens have made during the past six months of transformative changes.

Tinubu urged people to embrace kindness during the festive season and remember the armed forces in their prayers. He concluded by wishing everyone a merry Christmas and hoping for a prosperous new year.

Obi hails Tinubu over 50 per cent slash of interstate fares

Obi reacted to the 50 per cent slash in the price of interstate transport fare for Nigerians travelling during the 2023 Christmas.

Tinubu on Wednesday, December 20, approved a 50% rebate for inter-state travels and 100% for train travels for Nigerians wishing to embark on travels to other parts of the country for the Christmas and New Year festivities.

He applauded the move by the federal government as the first-time intervention of the government, intended to help the masses, a step in the right direction. But he has his reservations.

