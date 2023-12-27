Lagos-based cleric, Apostle Emmanuel Eneojo has revealed his prophecies about the coming year 2024

Legit.ng reports that Apostle Eneojo said food and money would be scarce, "but it would not last long"

The cleric asked Nigerian citizens to pray for governments at all levels because there would be ups and downs

Ikeja, Lagos state - Apostle Emmanuel Eneojo, the founder of Zoe International Gospel Centre, has asked people to pray because he “saw in the spirit strange creatures walking on the earth”.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, the “strange creatures” are “taller and bigger than humans”.

Plateau, Taraba should pray against violence - Eneojo

Apostle Eneojo who page recently, also predicted violence in Plateau, Taraba, Nasarawa states, and “a part of Abuja”.

Check out his full prophecies below:

GLOBAL PROPHECY 2024

1. Let's pray as I saw in the spirit strange creatures walking on the Earth, taller and bigger than humans what could this be let's pray.

2. I saw a heavy earth earthquake in a particular state in the USA, dividing the city into two places. Let's pray.

3. Let's pray for the Asian countries. I saw something more like the sinking of the earth, and I saw the word (India) Let's pray.

4. Nigeria, I saw a parasitical spirit moving from Plateau state to Taraba coming down to Nasarawa and a part of Abuja. This is a parasitical spirit, let's pray.

5. There shall be a global famine. Scarcity of both food and money, but it won't last long.

6. Nigeria, let's pray for the government. Ups and downs are coming but it is well.

7. Let's pray for Kenya. I see shakings in the government too but it is well.

8. I don't watch football but I saw a great player waving bye-bye.

9. Two major churches would lose the overseas and it won't be funny as the fact is to take over (sic).

10. The year 2024 is the final year as we proceed to 2025. Make way, prepare for the coming of the son of man. Welcome to our year of intimacy!

