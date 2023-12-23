Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has rocked the social media space with his 91-page 2024 prophesies.

The controversial cleric rolled out some scary predictions which featured President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Nyesome Wike and others.

In this report, Legit.ng underscores five prophesies that could prove crucial as 2024 approaches.

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has unveiled his predictions for 2024, following the tradition of being the first among religious leaders in the country to do so.

The 91-page collection of prophecies, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, emphasises the need for extensive prayers to revive the Nigerian economy in the upcoming year.

The prophecies address various revelations and concerns covering multiple sectors such as politics, governance, economy, education, sports, and security.

Legit.ng highlights five prophecies that are particularly noteworthy and worrisome.

1. Imminent feud between Tinubu/APC and Wike

Ayodele claims to have received divine guidance, stating that political differences are poised to escalate into a clash between President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.

He predicts this discord could bring remorse to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for embracing Wike into their ranks.

He said:

“The spirit of God revealed to me that President Tinubu and Nyesom Wike will have political disagreements leading to a fight. The spirit of God says the APC will later regret bringing Wike into the party. Wike has a mission that can never be accomplished."

2. Prophesy about Nnamdi Kanu

The religious leader also made predictions concerning the Biafran movement, envisioning the possibility of Nnamdi Kanu facing an extended period of incarceration.

Furthermore, Ayodele anticipated a confrontation between Kanu and Simon Ekpa, whom he identified as one of Kanu's purported followers.

He said:

“If they are not very careful, Nnamdi Kanu is risking very long jail term. The spirit of God says Nnamdi Kanu must not be jailed. He deserves no special favor but let there be justice."

3. Prophesy about Senate President Akpabio

He predicted that Senate President Godswill Akpabio would face challenges from certain Senators.

Primate Ayodele said:

"I foresee that Senators will look at Akpabio eye to eye and will not see Akpabio as a person who is in control of the Senate Chambers’ activities.

"Godswill Akpabio will not be able to say anything, including the policy of the government and everything the government is doing, will be well accepted either good or bad."

In his forecast, he advised the Senate president to pay close attention to his health during August, September, and October.

4. Plot to remove Nuhu Ribadu

In one of his prophecies, Primate Ayodele said God revealed to him in the spirit that there would be plots behind the scenes to remove the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

He said:

"The spirit of God says the moves to remove him will not see the light of the day. There will be serious moves to condemn most of his ways and actions in office.

"The spirit of God says the NSA should create the Spiritual Intelligence Department to coordinate spiritual pronouncements and divine directives from God on security in the country."

5. Crisis in Aso Villa

He called on Nigerians to engage in prayers to prevent potential crises such as fire incidents, attacks, or the unfortunate loss of life at the Presidential Villa.

He emphasised the importance of collective prayers to avert a serious crisis he anticipates.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The spirit of God revealed to me that the ASO VILLA needs spiritual cleansing because of strange happenings hovering over and around the place.”

