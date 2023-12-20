Nigerian pastor, Prophet Isaac Amata, has released several prophecies for the coming year 2024

Prophet Amata who said many nations of the world will experience challenges, asked everyone to robustly pray

Legit.ng reports that the cleric asserted that although Nigeria is a great nation, 'inflation will bite hard'

FCT, Abuja - A cleric, Prophet Isaac Amata, has said he sees a ring around Nigeria.

In a prophecy shared on his known Facebook page on Tuesday, December 19, the Nigerian-born pastor said the West African country is a great nation but inflation will worsen.

The cleric urged Nigerians to pray vigorously for Nigeria's leader to adopt the right initiatives.

Prophet Amata stated that he sees big challenges for nations except people pray and plan properly.

Check out his full predictons below:

NIGERIA..I saw a ring around the nation of Nigeria my country. l heard .."Ring of inflation". Let Nigeria pray so much. Money will not be seeking few goods.. Nigeria is a great nation but inflation will bite hard except stronger prayers and right initiatives. ZAMBIA. I heard the voice of the Lord say..."National resources in the hands of foreign hands"..Pray that a few will not hoard what belongs to many...Hidden corruption undermining index growth especially Mealie-Meal, l saw small-scale businesses seeking investment but finding hurdles everywhere...financial crunch...involve local companies...diversify quickly. BOTSWANA: I saw sabotage plans coming for the diamond and wildlife sector. Let those in government monitor. Hidden secrets coming out. KENYA: A big clash is coming in Kenya in 2024. A tussle over economic policies. MALAWI: A big investment will be blocked because of internal debt management issues..Why prophet? I saw scandal. l saw a climate challenge also ahead. This scandal will be a setback. Pray. SOUTH AFRICA: A breakthrough in electricity supply in South Africa. A deal struck..it will boost the nation in 2024. GHANA: I saw a tussle in the inflation level in Ghana that will slow the administration. The government must look underground. Oil and gold. Something l see; pray against inflation. NAMIBIA: I saw a demon in Swakopmund in Namibia. It is going to be a big problem in 2024. l saw attacks on installations..phone technology disruption. USA: USA will begin to experience rising inflation especially housing and food commodities skyrocketing...much prayers. UK: I saw a clash in policies that undermined the UK greatly...l will stop here.. more nations coming...2024 ONLY GOD'S GRACE WILL BE SUFFICIENT FOR THE WISE WHO LISTEN.

