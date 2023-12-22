Abia state governor, Alex Otti, has said his government will introduce a special welfare package for health workers in the state in 2024

Governor Otti stated that the move is aimed at discouraging the mass exodus of workers in the state health system who are leaving Nigeria for overseas (Japa)

Legit.ng reports that the governor revealed that some former health workers are dubiously drawing salaries from the government's coffers

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Umuahia, Abia state - Alex Otti, governor of Abia state, has said the state had uncovered on its payroll some doctors who left the state employment and migrated abroad.

As reported by The Punch on Friday, December 22, Governor Otti made the revelation while speaking at the first Abia state council on Health at the International Conference Centre, Umuahia with the theme, “Providing an Accessible, Affordable and Quality Healthcare System for the New Abia”.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to events described in this material. Photo credit: Portra

Source: Getty Images

'Japa has taken toll on health sector'

The governor, while observing that doctors’ emigration had impacted negatively on the state’s health sector, promised to tackle the trend by giving doctors a special welfare package from next year.

He said:

“The ‘japa’ syndrome has indeed taken its toll on the health sector; however, this administration is not leaving any stone unturned in addressing this challenge. To this end, the government has resolved to motivate our health care workers through prompt payment of their wages and improvement of welfare packages that we will introduce from 2024.”

The governor said his administration would recruit more health workers to strengthen the health sector, Vanguard reported.

“Over 1,000 Nigerians stranded in UK”: IOM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United Nations Migration Agency, International Organisation for Migration, (IOM), advised Nigerians migrating to the United Kingdom, to be cautious of syndicates that specialise in offering fake employment letters.

IOM disclosed that over 1,000 Nigerians were stranded in the UK after falling prey to a scam involving fake employment letters procured for obtaining visas and working permits in the UK.

“Don’t migrate to Canada illegally”: FG

Meanwhile, the FG sent a message to Nigerians, especially youths seeking greener pastures in foreign lands.

The chairman/CEO, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa, warned Nigerians against traveling abroad without proper documentation.

"Start applying for US visa": Prophet Boma

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma said he sees the United States of America (USA) “giving Nigerians a lot of visas”.

Prophet Boma stated that the US will “bypass” several visa appointment wait times for Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng