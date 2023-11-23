NiDCOM chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has sent a strong message to Nigerians traveling abroad illegitimately

Dabiri-Erewa maintained that Nigerians travelling abroad without proper documentation would face tough times

The NiDCOM boss sympathises with stranded Nigerians in Canadian shelters, emphasizing the importance of proper documentation for such moves

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government has sent an important message to Nigerians especially youths seeking greener pastures in foreign land.

Nigerians youths gets important message regarding 'japa'

The chairman/CEO, of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NiDCOM) Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, warned Nigerians against traveling abroad without proper documentation.

Dabiri-Erewa gave this advise on Thursday, November 23, when she visited some stranded Nigerians who violated Canada's immigration laws.

The Nigerians who are mostly youths are living in a shelter for asylum seekers in Brampton, Canada.

In a video shared on NiDCOM's X page (formerly Twitter), Dabiri-Erewa, described the situiation as an unpleasant one.

The NIDCOM Boss sympathised with their condition and urged others planning to travel without proper documentation, arrive the country to seek asylum, to desist, as the situation is getting tougher in many countries, adding that “ it is just not worth it, more often than not”.

