Nigerians seeking greener pastures in foreign lands have been encouraged to migrate with proper documentation, well thorough plan and authentic employment

This comes as the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) revealed recently that over 1,000 Nigerians are stranded seeking assistance desperately in the UK

At the moment, the victims of the job scam, are grappling with the financial burden of their failed attempts, and some are hesitant to return home due to shame and a lack of means

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

FCT, Abuja - The United Nations Migration Agency, International Organisation for Migration, (IOM), has advised Nigerians migrating to the United Kingdom, to be cautious of syndicates, who specialises in offering fake employment letters.

IOM disclosed that over 1,000 Nigerians are stranded in the UK after falling prey to a scam involving fake employment letters procured for obtaining visas and working permit in the UK.

Laurent De Boeck, Chief of Mission at IOM, made this disclosure at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, December 18.

He said:

"Only to get to the respective organisations in the UK and then denied acceptance because the letters did not emanate from those organisations."

He revealed further that victims suffered significant financial losses, some reaching up to $10,000, in their pursuit of overseas employment, Vanguard reported.

Urging them to seek out proper information before embarking on any migration, the IOM disclosed that over 260,000 Nigerians had approached it in 2023, seeking guidance on how to migrate through regular or approved routes and as well as undergoing Pre-Departure Medical Health Assessments.

De Boeck added that IOM was working with partners to repatriate thousands of persons, including Nigerians, from Tunisia, which had recently placed a ban on migration.

Source: Legit.ng