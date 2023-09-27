The 'Japa' fever is still alive in Africa's most populous nation, Nigeria, and a lot of young citizens are leaving the country

'Japa' is a code name among citizens who find the country's situations unbearable and travel overseas in pursuit of better opportunities

In a 'prophetic message', Prophet Abel Boma stated that US visa applications will favour so many Nigerians in 2024

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma says he sees the United States of America (USA) “giving Nigerians a lot of visas”.

Prophet Boma stated that the US will “bypass” several visa appointment wait times for Nigerians.

Prophet Boma has revealed an exciting prediction about Nigerians' attempt to get US visas. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo credit: Halfpoint Images

"Start applying for US visa": Prophet Boma

The cleric was speaking in a recent video shared on his official YouTube page.

He said:

“I saw America giving Nigerians a lot of visa (sic) because of the new relationship that has been established. So The Lord is saying these appointment dates and all that stuff they used to do, The Lord said I would bypass it. The Lord said I would reset it, it would go back to normal or they would create a new system on how to run it.

“So The Lord said if you want to go to the US, it is time, it is time for you to start the process by 2024 because I see opportunities for so many people in Nigeria to visit the US. I saw a lot of visas being granted. So, that’s what The Lord is saying.

“By December, start applying, The Lord said a lot of visas will be permitted.”

