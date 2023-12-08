17-year-old Lawali Mori has been caught making love with a male fowl in Viniklang, Adamawa state.

The teenager was arrested after a resident, Esther Dimas caught the suspect in the act and reported to the police

According to the police, the teenager confessed to committing the offence but could not give reasons as to why he is doing such.

Adamawa state - 17-year-old Lawali Mori has been arrested by the police for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge with a cock in Viniklang, Girei local government area of Adamawa state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement issued via the command X page (formerly known as Twitter) @AdamawaPoliceNG, on Friday, December 8.

Nguroje described the incident as an "unnatural offence".

He added that Mori was arrested after a resident, Esther Dimas caught the suspect in the act.

“The arrest was a result of a complaint made to police by one Esther Dimas a resident of Viniklang, after she caught the suspect in the act. The suspect further reveals he sexually assaulted the Cock but could not give reasons as to why he is doing such.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, while expressing worries, directed for a discreet investigation into the matter.”

