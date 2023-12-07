Operatives of Ogun state police command have arrested the suspected killers of a 100-level OAU student, Quadri Salami

According to a statement issued by the command spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, obtained by Legit.ng, two men dismembered Salami's vital parts for ritual purposes

The suspects allegedly sold the victim's body parts to internet fraudsters (Yahoo Yahoo)

Abeokuta, Ogun state - The Ogun state police command said it has unraveled the disappearance of one Quadri Salami, a 100-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Salami's father had reported at Kemta police station in Ogun state on November 14, 2023, that his son was missing, saying since November 8, he had not set his eyes on his son and all efforts to locate him proved abortive.

Police exhume decomposing body of OAU student

In a statement by Omolola Odutola, the state's police spokesperson, on Wednesday night, December 6, the police said the commissioner of police, Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha made a significant breakthrough when he led a team of tactical squad to Mile 6 in Ajemo area of Abeokuta to a shallow grave to exhume the decomposing body parts of the deceased after a tracking clue beamed at one Akeem Usman.

Akeem was arrested in possession of the late 18-year-old's phone.

The police's statement partly reads:

"He implicated one Ifadowo Niyi "m" that both of them committed the heinous crime by slaughtering the victim one Quadri and dismembered his vital parts for ritual purposes.

"Ifadowo went away with Quadri’s head, and his two wrists, and paid the sum of one hundred thousand Naira into Akeem Usman’s account as proceeds from the sale of the human body parts.

"The suspects thereafter continued to sell the victim's other body parts on demand to internet fraudsters and buried the heart, two legs, and flesh inside a plastic rubber for ritual and used the remaining parts for 'Awure' a crime against humanity. Amongst their confessional statement, the duo admitted that they have used four other human heads for money ritual known as "Osole"."

Legit.ng understands that the suspects are presently in the police headquarters, Eleweran at the SCID for the continuation of the investigation. The police promised that they "will be prosecuted".

Reacting to the update by the police, some social media users expressed dismay with the killing.

@abq_abolore wrote on X:

"Why always Ogun state?"

@HumInt2031 said:

"We abhor criminals and criminality in Ogun state. No hidden place for them."

Olawale Yomi commented:

"Good bless all the officers involved, you shall all reap the fruits of your labor.. nothing shall hinder you from being successful I. Jesus... Bravo."

