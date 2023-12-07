Two lovers lodged into a hotel for a short rest in Badagry area of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria

Legit.ng gathered that the hotel later found one of the guests motionless in the room booked

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the public relations officer of the Lagos police, confirmed the incident

Badagry, Lagos state - A lady has been discovered dead in a hotel at Morogbo, Badagry area of Lagos state.

According to The Punch in a report on Thursday, the incident happened on Friday, November 31.

Whereabouts of late hotel guest's partner unknown

The deceased and a male partner had lodged in the Lagos hotel.

After some hours, the receptionist who was about to give out the room to another customer went to the room and found it locked.

The hotel worker later used a spare key to open the door and thereafter found the lady lying on the bed motionless.

The deceased guest's phone was reportedly taken away.

All efforts to locate him were unsuccessful as their record was not taken by the receptionist when they first arrived.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

He said:

“The corpse has been deposited in the morgue. The owner of the hotel has been arrested along with the receptionist."

Source: Legit.ng