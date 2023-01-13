The police in Rivers state has arrested a 17-year-old boy who got 10 ladies pregnant at Omagwa and Iguruta

The young boy was said to have been contracted to repeatedly sleep with the ladies and get them pregnant

After the birth of the babies, they are reportedly sold by the owner of the baby factory and the girls paid off

Noble Uzuchi, a 17-year-old boy has been arrested by the police in Rivers state for reportedly getting 10 ladies pregnant.

The boy alongside his acomplice, Chigozie Ogbonna, 29 are accused of working for a baby factory in Iguruta and Omagwa areas of the state.

The police has arrested the boy in Rivers state for working for a baby factory. Photo credit: PeopleImages, Ridofranz and LWA/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 10 pregnant girls have been rescued from the baby factory and the arrested two female accomplices Favour Bright, 30; and Peace Alikoi, 40, the alleged leader.

Police make arrests at Rivers baby factory

The babies born by the ladies in the baby factory are reportedly sold while their mothers are paid off with N500,000 each.

Uzuchi and others are said to have been contracted to repeatedly sleep with the ladies and put them in the family way.

Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command said the police acted on a credible tip-off before the arrests were made.

Her words:

“On Saturday, January 7, 2023, around 4.45pm, while acting on credible intelligence available to the Rivers State Police Command, C4I Intelligence Unit operatives raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa communities respectively, where victims of child trafficking were being kept.”

Iringe-Koko further said that the rescued victims confessed that they were lured into the ugly act due to the need to make ends meet.

She said:

“All the victims confessed that they were lured to the illicit sales of children because of the need to meet some financial challenges. A Honda Pilot Jeep, white, was recovered from the syndicate leader.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and efforts are being intensified to track and arrest the buyers of the children already sold out.”

Source: Legit.ng