Ogun state, Sagamu - Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 17-year-old, Ayomiposi Esan, for allegedly stealing a Toyota Corolla car, three mobile phones, two generator sets, and a sound system belonging to his parents in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

As reported by The Punch, the teenager broke into the house in the wee hours of the night while the couple were asleep on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

He broke into the house

Ayomiposi was said to have locked his parents inside the house and ran away with the stolen items.

A source in the area, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it took a joint effort of other residents to free the parents from the apartment.

The source said:

“The boy had successfully sold one generator set he stole. The father is preventing the police from prosecuting the son after his arrest. The police wanted the boy to be prosecuted for his action, but the parents said they wanted him to be released along with the stolen items.”

The state Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident said:

“The course of the investigation was truncated by the complainant, who was equally the biological father of the suspect, as he vehemently declined prosecution of his son, one Ayomiposi Esan. He wanted his son and the recovered stolen goods, including the car, released.

