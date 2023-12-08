Governor Dapo Abiodun is still mourning the death of Ogun state's top accountant who was killed recently by gunmen

The state government has even placed a reward for anyone who provides detailed information that would lead to the arrest of Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi's killers

Meanwhile, last Wednesday, Oyekanmi breathed his last as gunmen trailed him, killed him, and made away with a huge cash

Ogun state, Abeokuta - The Ogun state government headed by Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced a N50 million reward for anybody who could provide important information leading to the arrest of the killers of Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi.

Governor Abidoun mourns the death of Ogun state accountant, places N50 million bounty on his killers. Photo credit: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR

How Ogun finance director was killed

Legit.ng understands that Oyekanmi, was the former Director of Finance and Administration attached to Governor Abiodun’s office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, until his demise.

The finance director aged 51 was on Wednesday, November 29, gunned down by gunmen at the Kuto Flyover Bridge, in Abeokuta.

They attacked and hijacked a bullion van belonging to the state government and carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

The deceased, alongside two others, were trailed while returning to the governor’s office with money said to have been withdrawn from two major commercial banks within the Abeokuta metropolis.

Ogun govt places bounty on killers of accountant

Reacting, Governor Abiodun has vowed not to rest until the killers are brought to justice.

As reported by The New Telegrapgh newspaper, the state government, in a statement on Friday, December 8, also said that a cash reward of N50 million awaits whoever provides information that can help the security agents unravel killers.

Gov Abiodun visits family of murdered accountant of his office

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun visited the family of Taiwo Oyekanmi.

On Thursday, November 30, the governor took to his X, formerly Twitter, to announce his visit to the family of the late Oyekanmi, expressed his sympathy for the family and the people of the state.

The governor said:

"While paying a condolence visit to the residence of the late Director of Finance and Administration at the Governor's Office, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, I took the opportunity to convey my deepest sympathies to his family and the people of our state."

