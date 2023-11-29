In Abeokuta, Ogun state, armed robbers shot and killed Taiwo Oyekanmi, an accountant working with the Ogun state government

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers have shot dead Taiwo Oyekanmi, a director of finance and accounts attached to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oyekanmi was gunned down on top of NNPC bridge while coming from a commercial bank where he had gone to make withdrawals in preparation for the budget presentation by the Ogun governor on Thursday, November 30.

According to The Nigerian Tribune, the robbers blocked the bullion van in which the deceased and the driver were conveyed on Kuto flyover, shot at Oyekanmi, broke the door of the van with a sledgehammer, and went away with the money. The sad incident happened on Wednesday afternoon, November 29.

Per Daily Trust, Oyekanmi and other aides who sustained gunshot injuries during the attacks were rushed to the state general hospital, Ijaye, where the accountant later died.

Legit.ng learnt that the slain director of finance only celebrated his birthday four days ago, on Saturday, November 25.

Police block Ogun exits

Meanwhile, Abiodun Alamatu, the state police commissioner of police, confirmed the incident.

The police boss stated that his men were doing everything possible to apprehend the robbers.

"I have directed the area commander to get to the bank and request the CCTV footage, which will give us insight into the vehicle in question and the possibility of identifying the culprits.

“I have reached out to Lagos and everywhere in the command to block all the exits out of the state."

