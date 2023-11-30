Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has visited family of his office accountant, Taiwo Oyekanmi, who was killed on Wednesday in an armed robbery attack

Governor Abiodun has taken to his social media page to mourn Oyekanmi shortly after the news of his murder broke out

Oyekanmi was killed when some robbers attacked a bullion van carrying money belonging to the state and carted away an undisclosed amount

Abeokuta, Ogun - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has visited the family of Taiwo Oyekanmi, who was killed by some armed robbers on Wednesday, November 29, who attacked and hijacked a bullion van belonging to the state government and carted away an undisclosed amount of money.

On Thursday, November 30, the governor took to his X, formerly Twitter, to announce his visit to the family of the late Oyekanmi, expressed his sympathy for the family and the people of the state.

Governor Abiodun visit family of slain accountant Photo Credit: Dapo Abiodun

The governor said:

"While paying a condolence visit to the residence of the late Director of Finance and Administration at the Governor's Office, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, I took the opportunity to convey my deepest sympathies to his family and the people of our state.

"It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the untimely passing of Mr. Oyekanmi, a diligent, hardworking, and humble individual who dedicated his life to serving not only his job but also his faith in God."

Abiodun mourns Ogun accountant

Shortly after Oyekanmi was murdered, the governor took to his social media page to mourn the demise of the accountant, saying it was devastating and saddened.

Abiodun said:

"The loss of Mr. Oyekanmi is undoubtedly a tremendous blow to our administration. He was a dedicated, honest, and diligent official, and his untimely demise has caused great sorrow amongst his colleagues and the government as a whole. We are determined to bring his murderers to justice swiftly and ensure that they face the full consequences of their actions."

