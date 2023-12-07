Governor Bello has been ordered to issue a public apology for violating the rights of SDP candidate Ajaka

FCT, Abuja - On Thursday, December 7, a Federal High Court, Abuja division, has ordered Governor Yahaya Bello to pay Murtala Yakubu Ajaka the sum of N500 million for the violation of his fundamental human rights.

Meanwhile Ajaka was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the Saturday, November 11, 2023 governorship election.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order on Thursday, while delivering judgment between Ajaka as applicant and Governor Bello and others in a matter of human rights enforcement application, over the June 3 attack on, and attempted assassination of the candidate of the SDP in the poll, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

The court also ordered the Kogi Governor Bello to tender a public apology to Ajaka, which must be published/aired in print and electronic media, The Cable report added.

Real reason why court ordered Bello to pay Ajaka N500 million

The judgment was on a right enforcement suit, by Ajaka, in which he accused Bello of instigating security agencies to attack him and eliminate him over his decision to challenge his alleged anointed candidate, Ahmed Ododo, who contested on the platform of the APC, The Nation reported.

He alleged that on June 3, while he left Abuja to pay courtesy visit to the Ohimege of Koto at Koton-karfe, his convoy was attacked after leaving the palace of the Maigari of Lokoja “with hail of bullets in an unprovoked attack against him and his supporters.

