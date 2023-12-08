Some students of the Federal University of Lafia, have been taken into captivity and the details of their kidnap are sketchy

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the institution in the wee hours of Thursday and abducted ten students

Reacting, the state's police spokesman, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said he is yet to confirm the development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nasarawa state, Lafia - An emerging report has it that about 10 students of the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa state, have been kidnapped.

For illustration purposes only. Depicted person has no relationship to the events described in this material. Photo creedit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Protests break out in Lafia over kidnap of students at Federal University

The Punch reported that the students were abducted in the early hours of Thursday, December 7, by bandits in the Gandu community, far away from the institution.

Confirming the development, a resident of the area who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the gunmen invaded the student community at about 2:00 am on Thursday, and carried out the operation that lasted for about two hours.

Leadership reported that the undergraduate students were currently writing their examinations.

Speaking on the incident, the public relations officer of the University, Abubakar Ibrahim, said the total number of students abducted had yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, the students of the university have taken action and embarked on a peaceful protest demanding an end to the incessant kidnapping of their colleagues.

Police react to the kidnap of students in Nasarawa state

Also reacting, the state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Ramhan Nansel, disclosed that the details of the kidnap were still sketchy.

"We are finding it difficult to authenticate,” he said.

