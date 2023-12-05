The CNG-powered buses have commenced operations along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger Lagos axis of Ogun State

The bus will operate on a similar schedule from Mondays to Saturdays and another schedule on Sunday

The transport fare on the CNG-powered bus would cost between N200 to N400 maximum

Ogun State has witnessed the commencement of operations of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses along the Mowe-Ibafo-Berger-Lagos axis of the state.

The bus tagged 'DapoCNG Bus' started operating yesterday, Monday, December 4, 2023.

Bus stops at different locations

Gbenga Dairo, the state's Commissioner for Transportation, said the buses will operate ahead of the introduction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) along the axis of the region with bus stops at Mowe, Ibafo, Magboro, Arepo and New Garage in Berger.

In a Guardian report, Dairo explained that the buses would operate between 6.00 am and 9.00 pm from Mondays to Saturdays. However, its operations will be from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm on Sundays.

Dairo said that transport fares on the CNG-powered bus cost between N200 to N400 maximum.

The commissioner noted that stakeholders have worked together to ensure the smooth take-off of the scheme.

He said:

“Expectations are quite high, the services are much anticipated, and the timing of start of operations with Christmas activities at the RCCG camp much valued by commuters.”

He urged commuters along that axis to patronize the buses. According to him, they are convenient, safe, and affordable, with promises to give an endearing, smooth experience while on the road.

Governor Dapo Abiodun had earlier referred to the deployment of CNG Technology and E-Mobility as a better alternative during the launch on October 30.

Recall that President Tinubu announced Nigeria's forthcoming deployment of 100 electric buses, marking a pivotal move towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.

Nigerian presidency said Nigerians will be able to fuel their vehicles for N230 per kilogram after converting their vehicles.

