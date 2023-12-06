Federal workers are excited as the federal government has finally released their withheld salaries

On Wednesday, civil servants who are owed November salaries received alerts and related the development to newsmen

This comes after the government cleared 4,081 civil servants out of a total of 17,000 originally delisted from the IPPIS

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's-led federal government has commenced the payment of the November salaries of civil servants.

Tinubu okays payment of civil servants November salaries. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Workers are excited as Tinubu approves the payment of withheld salaries

The workers whose salaries were initially withheld by the FG due to “technical glitches” and discrepancies on the platform of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) have now started receiving credit alerts of November salaries.

Several senior civil servants confirmed the development to The Punch newspaper in Abuja on Wednesday, December 6.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that 2,000 civil servants had their November 2023 salaries withheld by the government owing to irregularities on the IPPIS.

However, on Wednesday, a senior civil servant who confirmed receipt of her salary said:

“The alert dropped a few minutes ago. I am happy to inform you that my November 2023 salary has now been paid. Same thing with others in my office.”

Another civil servant who pleaded anonymity said: “It is true, we have now been paid.”

Interestingly, the civil servants who were delisted from the IPPIS, have now been re-enrolled into the payroll of Tinubu's government.

