Benin City, Edo state - Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has approved the dates for the payment of the 13th month salary pledge to workers in the state.

Chris Nehikhare, the commissioner for communication and orientation, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 5, stated that Obaseki has continued to prioritise the welfare of workers in the State and has continued to live up to his promise for better and improved working conditions.

Edo workers to receive 13th month salary

Legit.ng gathered that December salary will be paid on Monday, December 11, while workers will get their 13th month salary on Wednesday, December 27.

A delighted Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obaseki's party, shared the update via their official X (formerly Twitter).

Legit.ng understands that there is jubilation among workers in the south-south state presently.

The state’s civil and public servants are expected to benefit from this development.

The Edo government's statement reads:

“The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has approved the date for the payment of 13th month salary to workers. The December salary would be paid on December 11th while the 13th month salary will be paid on December 27th.

“This is in line with the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, which has been sustained for the past seven years. It is pertinent to state the Governor Obaseki-led administration has kept fate with payment of salaries. In this period, there has not been a default, as workers receive their salary on or before the 26th of every month. Same thing applies with pensioners in the state.

“This is also as there have been regular promotions, with the latest being January 2023. There is a conductive work environment across six hubs in the State and the workers are enrolled in the Contributory Pension Scheme, which ensures they enjoy Life Insurance Benefits among others. Workers have never had it this good in Edo state.”

