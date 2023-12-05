IPPIS discrepancies have led to the salary delay of over 2000 federal civil servants in Bola Tinubu's government

The issue is traced back to the recent verification carried out by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation

Bawa Mokwa, the spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, confirmed the development and noted not all civil servants are affected

In a recent development, the salaries of more than 2,000 civil servants employed in various federal government ministries, departments, and agencies have been withheld.

The delay, according to a report by The Punch, is attributed to discrepancies discovered during the recent verification exercise conducted by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

According to sources who spoke to the news medium on Monday, December 3, issues with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) are causing the salary disruption.

A senior civil servant from the Federal Ministry of Defence, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that a significant number of workers in the ministry are affected by the November salary delay.

The civil servant disclosed further that the verification process has exposed inconsistencies in the IPPIS platform.

Reacting, the spokesperson for the Office of the AGF, Bawa Mokwa, said the payment of salaries began since last Thursday and not all workers are experiencing a delay.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants, Tommy Etim, said the government had already started working on the issues.

