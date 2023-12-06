At least over 9, 000 civil servants have reportedly failed the 2022 Federal Civil Service Promotion examinations

It was gathered that only 3,851 out of the over 13,000 civil servants who sat for the 2022 FCSC promotion examination passed

The letter disclosed that the 2023 promotion exercise will hold from December 11, 2023, to December 16, 2023.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has released the results of the 2022 promotion examination.

As reported by The Punch, over 9,000 civil servants failed the promotion exam, which was held in about 69 Computer Test centres.

Only 3,851 civil servants passed the 2022 FCSC promotion examination Photo Credit:@Soy_Florens

Source: Twitter

Only 3,851 civil servants who sat for the 2022 FCSC promotion examination passed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was gathered that over 13,000 civil servants, drawn from the core civil service, the Nigeria Police, and other para-military and specialised agencies sat for the examination.

The Director of Promotions, Sani Bello, signed the letter of the successful candidate on November 30, 2023, and addressed it to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The letter disclosed that the 2023 promotion exercise for civil servants in the pool of the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation will hold from December 11, 2023, to December 16, 2023.

5,000 federal civil servants might not get paid before Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the national president of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, revealed that around 5,000 federal civil servants with discrepancies in their dates of first appointment and dates of birth may face a delay in receiving their December salaries.

Okon stated that the union is collaborating with the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and has submitted the names of affected workers to their Directors of Human Resources for confirmation.

Highlighting progress, Okon noted that 2,772 workers have successfully been reinstated on the Federal Government's payroll after completing online and physical verification processes.

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu announced N25,000 additional pay for an average low-grade worker for the next six months.

In his broadcast of the 63rd Independence Day speech, the president said his administration is doing all to alleviate the effect of removing the fuel subsidy.

Tinubu also announced that his administration will extend the social safety net by expanding the cash transfer programme to 15 million vulnerable homes.

Source: Legit.ng