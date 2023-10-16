The federal government has said it is ready to commence payment of backlogs to N-Power beneficiaries who were on the programme

This was made known by N-Power handlers during a meeting with some beneficiaries of the scheme in Abuja

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power scheme was created on June 8, 2016, by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to address the issues of youth unemployment and help increase social development

FCT, Abuja - The federal government on Monday, October 16, said it would commence payment of the 9-month backlog to N-Power beneficiaries in November 2023.

This was disclosed by the national programme manager of N-Power, Akindele Egbuwalo, according to The Nation.

Stipends: Owed N-Power beneficiaries to be paid

This new development was contained in a statement by the national communication manager of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), Jamaluddeen Kabir. A report by Vanguard newspaper also noted the NSIPA's update.

The NSIPA's statement partly reads:

“As a result of the temporary suspension of the programme for thorough restructuring and forensic audit, funds have been recovered from the existing payment service providers and plans have been put in place by the programme to commence disbursement of the 9 months outstanding stipends to beneficiaries from November 2023.

"Payments will be carried out in installments.”

Legit.ng reports that N-Power beneficiaries across the education, health and agriculture sectors earn N30,000 monthly.

N-Power beneficiaries'll be paid soon - Egbuwalo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the national programme manager of N-Power, Akindele Egbuwalo, said plans are underway to settle beneficiaries of the Batch C programme who have been owed for eight months.

Egbuwalo disclosed in a statement that the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation had recovered some funds which would enable it to pay the backlogs.

