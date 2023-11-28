More than 24 hours after declaring to run for the governor's office, the Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, has tendered an apology to the former governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shaibu, on Tuesday, November 28, while speaking as a guest on Channels TV breakfast show, Sunrise Daily sought the forgiveness of ex-governor Oshiomhole.

Deputy governor Philip Shaibu on Monday, Nov 27, declared his ambition to run for the governor's office in Edo state. Photo Credit: Philip Shaibu, Adams Oshiomhole

He stated that his actions and words during the last election cycle in Edo state were merely for the election moment.

Shaibu described Oshiomhole as a father and a respected elder statesman in Edo state, and his place among the greats was solidified.

He also noted that he would do it again if allowed to support Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Shaibu said:

"I want to apologise to him (Adams Oshiomhole) for some use of words during the election.

"In terms of principle, if I had the chance, I would still support Obaseki because that was the right thing to do."

He said he was pleased that the incumbent and his predecessor are back on good terms despite their political differences and the heated feud during the last election.

Shaibu said his desire has always been to see Governor Obaseki and Oshiomhole reunite after a long feud that caused discord.

