The real owners of Lagos state or those who founded Lagos state have been a long debate between Lagosians and the people of Benin

The topic was revisited by the Oba of Benin during his recent visit to Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu

Te monarch's revelation of how his ancestors founded Lagos state has led to a fresh argument on Nigeria's social media space amid trending political issues

Lagos state - The Balogun of Eko Abisoye Oyeyemi Oshodi has responded to the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, and educated him about the real history of Lagos.

Reactions trail Oba of Benin's understanding of who owns Lagos state

Recall that on Sunday, November 26, Oba Ewuare II paid a visit to Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Lagos House, Marina.

The first-class monarch revealed that Lagos State was founded by his ancestor, Prince Ado, the son of the first Oba of Benin.

The Oba of Benin said that according to history, Prince Ado left Benin Kingdom in the 15th century and established a settlement on the island of Lagos, which later became the capital of the state.

He said that Lagos and Benin share a common heritage and culture, and urged the people to preserve their identity and values.

However his claims did not sit well with some state actors in Lagos state and Nigerians who have taken to social media to coubnter the Oba's revelation.

Reacting to the matter currently trending on social media, Balogun Eko, in a video shared by @omolisabi1 on his X page, cleared the monarch on the treal history of Lagos state.

He state thus:

"With all due respect to the Oba of Benin, Sir may you live long. Point of correction sir, Lagos was never founded by the Benin.

"I'm glad that you said some parts of Lagos not all the entire Lagos. Yes you are right; your ancestors settled on a small Island that was called Eko then before the creation of Lagos. And on this very Island, they never created it, the island has been there before the arrival of your ancestors.

"Your ancestors only came and forcefully imposed a taxation system on transit with the traders on the land called Iganran, Ilu Iganran Whatever that means in Benin I do not know but there have been other tribes on the island before the creation of Lagos."

However his post have gathered mixed raections as Nigerians take sides regarding the histiory of Lagos on social media.

