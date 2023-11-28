Nigerian first-class monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sparked reactions as some comments he made about the Igbos go viral

The Ooni, during a recent interview, claimed publicly that the Igbos are the first race to discover prosperity and wealth across the world

Oba Enitan also stated categorically during the interview that the Jews as a tribe originated from the Igbo tribe and not the other way around

A major conversation has erupted online as some comments made by the Nigerian first-class monarch, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, about the Igbos go viral online.

In the viral clip, the Ooni made some comments that do not sit well with many within the Yoruba community.

Ooni Of Ife is under fire for saying the Jewish tribe originated from the Igbos.

Source: Instagram

The Ooni, during an interview, had claimed that the Igbos were the first race in the world to discover wealth and prosperity.

He noted that the Igbo race did so through their ancestral background, the lineage of Obatala, a Yoruba demigod (Orisha).

"The Jews originated from the Igbo tribe" - Ooni of Ife declares

The Ooni of Ife, during the interview, also spoke about the Igbo race and their connection with the Jews.

He stated categorically during the interview that the Jews originated from the Igbo race and not the other way around.

The Oba Enitan went further to state that the Igbo race is older and has been around long before the Jews.

These comments by the Ooni of Ife are coming days after the Oba of Benin had claimed that his ancestors were the founders of Lagos.

Watch the Ooni of Ife's interview speaking about the Igbos below:

Reactions trail Ooni of Ife's comments about the Igbos

@VivaDido:

"We are yet to be able to resolve the argument between the Edos and the Yorubas. Ooni of Ife is coming up with the Jews and Igbos."

@Kotosiafaze:

"Many small mind will doubt him, first of all you have to understand that white race can never reproduce black race but black race over time can reproduce white race their are evidence today."

@MaryPearl_:

"Tell them. Igbos are the kings of the Yorubas."

@official_adags:

"I hope Yoruba Ronu can listen to the Ooni of Ife and get the message loud n clear coz all most of you guys know is how to inśùlt people I hope you guys also inśùlt him since many of you have no respect whatsoever for elders anymore."

@official_adags:

"Which of the Jews? The one for Bible Abi normal Jew for street?"

@EgwuChineduKin1:

"All these Obas and Onis wetin them smoke this week."

@VivaDido:

"These Obas/Kings won't let us rest with their myths. I don't think the Jews originated from the Igbo tribe. Maybe it's the other way round."

@lappoosky:

"Actually in history,Igbos are lost race of the Jews, there is a connection there."

@Sir_Blezene:

"Omoeux wetin this Obas dey smoke now? All of them just dey yarn rubbish unprovoked."

@bluesrepublic:

"Does he want to take an igbo wife? I mean, is he patronising us?"

