Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has spoken on the political crisis rocking Ondo state, southwest Nigeria, since June

Ayodele said Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who has been unwell for several months, needs prayers — "not pressure"

The cleric stated that the ruling party All Progressives Congress (APC) needs prayers too because "there would be so many challenges"

Akure, Ondo state - Primate Elijah Ayodele has asked the warring factions in the ongoing Ondo crisis to sheath their swords.

The cleric said the ailing Ondo governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, needs prayers "at this crucial time, for survival".

Ondo political crisis: 'I don't see peace'

Primate Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, was speaking in a recent video shared on his known X (formerly) handle.

He said:

“Ondo state, despite the presidential intervention and all sorts, I have not seen agreement, I have not seen peace as expected.

“What we are expecting may not manifest, but you will see later that the matter will occur again.

“The deputy governor (Lucky Aiyedatiwa)will not find it funny.”

He continued:

“What we need for the governor is prayers. We only need prayers for him for him to survive his situation. The situation needs more prayers for him to end his term, for him to be okay, for him to be on his feet. There is still issue; we still need to pray for him. People need to pray seriously for him.

“The ruling party (APC), they need prayer. There would be so many challenges for the ruling party beyond what they are seeing now.”

Tinubu wades into Ondo political crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu waded into the feud between Akeredolu and his deputy, Aiyedatiwa.

A source said President Tinubu invited members of the Ondo Assembly to Abuja, the Nigerian capital city.

Speaker Oladiji Olamide, who confirmed the meeting with President Tinubu, said the outcome of the meeting would determine the next line of action.

