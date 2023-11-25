Residents in Zamfara state have called on Governor Kefas and President Bola Tinubu to come to their rescue following bandits fresh attack

According to reports by locals, bandits invaded some communities in Taraba state on Friday and killed many people

Yakubu Tinya, a survivor of the attack, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the assailants appeared to be a mix of Fulanis and foreigners

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Taraba state, Jalingo - Unknown gunmen suspected to be herdsmen invaded some communities in Taraba state in a deadly attack.

Taraba residents have cried out to their Governor, Agbu kefas and President Tinubu, urging them to tighten security in the state. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Locals call on Governor Kefas, Tinubu as bandits laid siege on Taraba communities

On Friday, November 24, gunmen suspected to be bandits attacked and killed 20 people in the Yangtu development area and Ussa local government area of Taraba state, local sources told The Punch newspaper.

Speaking on the development, a public affairs analyst, Mr. Ure Caleb, disclosed that the attack lhas left more than 20 people dead, adding that the bandits also laid siege on communities in Ussa local government and Yangtu special development area.

He thereby appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to urgently intervene and deploy security to the area to flush out the bandits, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Mr. Yakubu Tinya who narrowly escaped death during the attack told newsmen that: "The attackers look like Fulanis, but some of them look like foreigners".

Police react

Meanwhile, the state police spokesperson, SP Usman Abdullahi, said the incident was still under investigation.

Source: Legit.ng