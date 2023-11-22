Delta police have arrested a fraudster impersonating a high-ranking government official in the state

The suspect, identified as Samson Ibiloma, allegedly scammed Nigerians using false promises of job opportunities

According to the police, Ibiloma operates by mimicking the Delta state government secretary, Kingsley Emu, and has so far succeeded in a substantial financial fraud of over N10 million

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Delta state, Asaba - The Delta state police command on Wednesday, November 22, announced the arrest of a fraudster who was impersonating a top government official in the state.

DSP Bright Edafe, the spokesperson for the command made this known on Wednesday, in a statement shared on his X page (formerly Twitter).

According to Edafe, the suspect identified simply as Samson Ibiloma scammed Nigerians using job vacancies.

The police PPRO noted further that Ibiloma is impersonating the Delta state government secretary identified as Kingsley Emu and has scammed his victims of over N10,000,000 million so far.

Confirming his arrest by the command's decoy squad, DSP Edafe tweeted:

"The suspect Samson Ibiloma is a suspected fraudster who swindles people of their money in the guise of giving them jobs. He was impersonating the secretary to the Delta State Government Hon Kingsley Emu. He registered a sim card, used True Caller to change the name to Hon Kingsley Emu, and then opened a WhatsApp page, used the picture of the SSG as DP. He has so far scammed his victims over Ten Million naira (#10,000,000). Acting on technically generated intelligence, he was arrested by the Command's Decoy squad."

