The south-west zone of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) said occupants of houses marked for demolition at the Festac Phase II area of Lagos state violated rules

The agency disclosed a plan to pull down 677 houses, while 744 others will be partially demolished over infringement

However, some Igbo people in Nigeria claim the action is targeted at them and should be suspended

Abule Ado, Lagos state - Nigerians on social media have spoken on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state, south-west Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Housing Authority resumed the demolition of illegal buildings in Festac, Lagos, over the weekend.

Demolition of buildings at Abule Ado, Lagos

Authorities said they are bringing down “distressed buildings” to “prevent disaster and save lives.”

According to Guardian newspaper in a report on Wednesday, November 22, 677 houses have been marked for demolition while 744 others will be partially pulled down over infringement by a developer in Phase II, Festac.

Vanguard also reported the demolition.

Festac has a mixture of people from various ethnic groups in the country residing there. However, it has a high population of Igbos from the south-eastern part of the country.

Following the demolition in the area, some Nigerians allege that the action of the government was targeted at them.

Against this backdrop, the senator representing Anambra central senatorial district, Senator Victor Umeh, advised Architect Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the minister of housing and urban development, to immediately intervene.

Senator Umeh, who is the vice chairman of the senate committee on land, housing, and urban development during a briefing, raised concern over the demolition of houses in the Abule-Ado Festac extension and called for a halt of the operation and proper investigation.

He frowned at the exercise, stressing that it is injustice for people to legitimately acquire lands, and after documentation with relevant government agencies and putting up structures, they would wake up someday seeing the lands revoked and their houses brought down.

In his reaction, Arc. Dangiwa acknowledged that Senator Umeh had earlier contacted him on the same issue.

Legit.ng captures some comments on X below regarding the recent demolition in Abule Ado:

@Adababy95 wrote:

"I hope that the minister will take Senator Umeh's concerns seriously and take action to address the situation. The demolition of houses in the Abule-Ado Festac Extension is a serious problem that needs to be resolved."

@austinemun said:

"The truth of the matter is that it's mostly Igbos affected in the Festac demolition.

"It's also true however that they knew that they were building where they shouldn't but for arrogance and belief that they can get away with by paying off some people they built there."

Kingsley 'Kanunta' Kanu wrote:

"Profit should never come at the cost of human blood. Any government that places profit before people is pure evil.

"You can’t be silent, President Bola Tinubu."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that this is not the first time that FHA would effect demolition in Festac. In 2021, the FHA in collaboration with the Lagos state task force demolished the popular Agboju market, shanties, and other 'illegal' buildings in Festac town’s former Buffa zone.

Why we demolished structures at Alaba - Govt

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government opened up on the ongoing demolition exercise at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Gbolahan Oki, said in July that the demolition exercise was necessary due to the assessment of the buildings done by the agency.

