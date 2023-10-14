The criminal hideouts of bandits nationwide have been uncovered by operatives of the Nigerian military

It was gathered that over 100 bandits were arrested during the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations

The military has assured Nigerians that it would continue intensifying its activities to clamp down on terrorists

Defence HQ - The military has uncovered the locations where violent extremists seek refuge as frontline troops successfully eliminated 50 terrorists and freed 49 hostages.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), revealed this on Friday, October 13 and emphasized that these safe havens serve as crucial bases for insurgent activities.

The Nigerian troops rescued 49 hostages during the invasion of bandits' camp in the southeast.

As reported by the Guardian, he said:

“...the ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations are designed to ensure that uncertainty is replaced with certainty.

“Among the central issues on the ground, in terms of setting security conditions and overcoming instability, are the safe havens of some of these violent extremist groups that have existed for many years.”

He explained that the military is continuously adapting and adjusting its strategies to counter the evolving tactics of extremists nationwide.

These safe havens, he pointed out, play a pivotal role in facilitating the flow of funding, materials, weapons, fighters, and command and control that support acts of terrorism and insurgency.

According to Tribune, he said:

"Recently, one of the safe havens in Aku Forest in Okigwe, Imo State, in the South East was invaded. Troops found unspeakable and unprintable activities going on in the camp.

“These extremists are cannibals feasting on fellow humans and slaughtering them for other devilish acts. The operations of the last one week resulted in 50 neutralised terrorists, while 114 of them were arrested.”

Military reiterates commitment to national security

Buba disclosed that 19 individuals involved in oil theft were apprehended, and the troops rescued 49 hostages.

He assured that the military would intensify efforts to crack down on more hotspots of the bandits and ensure the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.

Buba said:

"We are getting it right and continue to encourage citizens that know something to say something so that we can do something about it. Together, we win the fight.”

Nigerian army recovers dozens of unexploded bombs in Lagos

In another report, the ongoing “Exercise Clean Sweep” has resulted in the recovery of 93 unexploded bombs (ordnances) at the Ikeja Military Cantonment in Lagos.

Legit.ng reports that the exercise was flagged off earlier this week to disinfect the epicentre of the 2002 bomb blast at the cantonment.

According to an army official, Colonel Abdulrazaq Kazeem, the recovered bombs were in various types and sizes.

