Nigerian troops have rescued at least 31 kidnap victims after a successful raid of a terrorist den in the Tagaza local government area of Sokoto state

It was gathered that the notorious terrorist retreated after the Nigerian troops pressed high in their attack

The joint operation was conducted in Alya Fulani village and Buani forest in the northwest state

Tangaza, Sokoto - The Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD), led by Major General Godwin Mutkut, has rescued over 30 kidnap victims in Sokoto state.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, 22 November, the troops conducted the rescue operation in the Tangaza local government area of Sokoto state.

General Godwin Mutkut led Operation Hadarin Daji as troops rescued 31 kidnapped victims in Sokoto. Photo Credit: Nigerian Army

It was gathered that the troops successfully cleared Alya Fulani village and Buani forest, rescuing 30 kidnapped individuals.

The statement reads:

"In a recent clearance operation conducted by the troops of OPHD on 21 November 2023 at Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state, cleared Alya Fulani village, Buani forest, where 30 kidnapped persons were rescued.

"All the discovered terrorist hideouts were destroyed as the terrorists abandoned their captives and fled from their camps before the arrival of the aggressive troops."

As contained in the statement, the aggressiveness of the forces prompted the terrorists to abandon their captives and flee from their camps before the troops arrived.

The operation also extended to Goboro village, where the troops, with their superior firepower, rescued a female kidnapped victim, causing the terrorists to disperse in disarray.

