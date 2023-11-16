Nigerian troops have recorded another milestone in the fight against insecurity and terrorism in the northeast

The Sector 3 Operation, Hadin Kai, in a joint effort with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), arrested a 45-year-old terrorist informant

The suspected, Aji Dala, was arrested by the 242 Battalion after intelligence was received about his whereabouts

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

Monguno, Borno - An emerging report has confirmed that troops from Sector 3 Operation, Hadin Kai, working in collaboration with the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), have reportedly apprehended Aji Dala, a suspected informant for terrorist activities in Borno State.

According to information from Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency publication focused on the Lake Chad region, the 45-year-old suspect was captured on Tuesday, November 14, in the Monguno Local Government Area of the state.

The suspected ISWAP informant was captured on Tuesday, November 14, in the Monguno Local Government Area of Borno State. Photo Credit: Twitter/Audu Marte

Source: UGC

As reported by Leadership, the arrest was executed by the 242 Battalion in coordination with intelligence operatives in the Charamari area.

Sources indicate that Dala's apprehension is believed to be connected to a letter supposedly issued by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) detailing a plan to attack Monguno town on November 17, 2023.

The letter, signed by an individual identified as Amir Hallat Muhammed, conveyed a warning to residents about an imminent assault, The Cable reported.

Reports from the publication suggest that the alleged letter had caused panic among Monguno residents.

However, it was later disclosed that the message was a calculated effort by ISWAP elements to instigate fear and sow chaos.

According to The Guardian, the military source said:

“They have tried before and failed woefully. Let them try it again. Monguno is their burial ground. They themselves know it.”

Troops eliminate 6 ISWAP fighters

In a separate development, troops from the 7 Division and Sector 1 of Operation Hadin Kai conducted a successful operation, eliminating six ISWAP fighters in their strongholds in the Gime and Muzuri villages of Borno State.

The operation also resulted in the rescue of 78 individuals who had been kidnapped, comprising 30 women and 48 children.

Meanwhile, various weapons, including AK-47 rifles and 3 Dane guns, were recovered during the mission.

Army, DSS intercepts Boko Haram attack in Kano

In another report, the Nigerian Army disclosed on Friday that it has successfully averted an imminent attack on Kano residents by Boko Haram.

The troops carried out a dawn raid operation ''on the terrorists' hideout'' in the state, recovering weapons.

The spokesperson for the Nigerian Army, Onyema Nwachukwu, stated that the military jointly carried out the ''coordinated operation'' with DSS operatives.

Source: Legit.ng