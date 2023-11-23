Supremacy clashes involving members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities in Ojo area of Lagos state appear not to end soon

A new report has revealed that a clash has led to the brutal killing of a top cult leader in Ojo, Shulee

Legit.ng gathered that members of the cult groups had been engaging one another in a series of clashes for months, a situation that had been creating tension in the community

Ojo, Lagos state - There is tension in Ojo, Lagos, following the reported killing of a suspected cult gang leader in the area.

The deceased, simply identified as Shulee, was said to be the number two man of the Eiye confraternity in the area.

Cultism: "There is tension in Ojo" - Resident

Shulee was allegedly hacked down at the weekend by members of a rival group in the area and his head cut off, Daily Trust reported on Thursday, November 23.

Residents of the prominent Lagos community alleged that the head of the deceased was sent to the camp of Eiye as a sign of the rivals stamping their authority in the area.

A source stated that the slain cult leader was killed around PPL bus stop.

A resident who preferred not to be named said:

“Shulee did not look back when killing rival gang members. He was feared in the entire Ojo, Okomaiko, and Ajangbadi areas.

“There has been tension in the entire Ojo since his death was announced."

Meanwhile, Benjamin Hundeyin, the Lagos police spokesperson, said he was not aware of such killing.

Cultists strike again in Sagamu

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that suspected cultists resumed their supremacy battle in Sagamu, Ogun state.

This comes a month after many youths were mindlessly murdered in the town.

One person was reportedly killed in a new suspected cult clash on Friday, November 10.

Cult clash: DSS arrests Ogun assembly lawmaker

Following the ugly situation in Sagamu, operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) arrested a member of the Ogun state house of assembly representing Sagamu Constituency I, Damilare Mohammed.

Six other people were also arrested alongside the lawmaker as a result of the cult clashes in Sagamu town.

Ogun: Death penalty for cultists

Legit.ng also reported that Festus Ogun, a lawyer, said the Ogun state government's plan to enact a law pronouncing death penalty on cultists is "a right step in the right direction".

The lawyer commended Abiodun's plan to enact a law pronouncing death penalty on cultists. He, however, said "the lack of commitment and political will to enforce the law without any fear or favour" remains a challenge.

