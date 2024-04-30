Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Gunmen have reportedly invaded Bmuko community, in Dutse Baupma axis of the Bwari area council of the federal capital territory (FCT), Abuja.

As reported by The Punch, the attackers operated around 11:50 pm on Monday, April 29.

According to a resident simply identified as Isah, the kidnappers who numbered more than 30 stormed Zone C, Road 5 of the community and shot sporadically in the air, before breaking into the home of one Engineer Patrick.

The engineer's wife, brother, and a pastor were among the four people who were reportedly kidnapped.

Vanguard newspaper also noted the unfortunate development.

Isah said:

“From the engineer’s house, after carrying his wife and brother, they divided themselves into two groups.

"One group went towards the riverside that leads to Kubwa and Bwari, while the other group went towards the hillside. It was the group going towards the hillside that stopped at a nearby house, where they kidnapped a Pastor and another young man.

"We could not do anything, we were scared to death during the period of the operation."

Josephine Adeh, the police spokesperson in the FCT, could not be reached via phone call or text for comments.

For years, gunmen have targeted villagers, motorists on highways and students in schools, hoping to get ransom payments in exchange for their release.

In the last three years, hundreds of Nigerians have been abducted.

This latest wave of kidnappings presents a major challenge to President Bola Tinubu's administration, which had promised to tackle insecurity after he came to power in May 2023.

Source: Legit.ng