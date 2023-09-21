A member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu Constituency I, Hon. Damilare has landed in DSS net

The lawmaker was arrested for reportedly providing comfort for the fleeing suspected cultists involved in Sagamu cult clash

The state government confirmed Hon. Mohammed's arrest in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, September 21

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested a member of the Ogun State House of Assembly representing Sagamu Constituency I, Hon. Damilare Mohammed and six other suspected cultists within the lawmaker’s legislative quarters, Abeokuta, the state capital

Ogun lawmaker lands in DSS net over Sagamu cult clashes. Photo credit: DSS, Hon. Damilare Mohammed

Source: Facebook

The lawmaker, who was recently elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Sagamu State Constituency 1, was arrested alongside five other suspected cultists allegedly involved in the cult violence in Sagamu, Leadership report added.

The Punch reported that Mohammed was arrested on Wednesday, September 21, for allegedly providing shelter to the six fleeing suspected cultists who were allegedly fingered in the recent cult violence.

The state government confirmed the development in a statement released to newsmen on Thursday morning, September 21, and noted that those arrested are undergoing interrogation at the DSS custody.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The member, representing Sagamu State Constituency (1), Hon. Damilare Bello Mohammed, was alleged to have provided shelter to the fleeing cultists. A team of security operatives, in a sting operation after a tip-off, arrested the suspects in the premises of the lawmaker.

"It would be recalled that Hon. Bello was arrested by the DSS for masterminding the violent protest that took place in February this year in Sagamu over the naira redesign policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“During the protest, irate youths vandalised about 10 banks and other public infrastructure,” the state government revealed in a statement.

Police find 4 dead bodies in cultist Ogunkemaya’s room in Ogun

A cult member identified simply as Bolaji Ogunkemaya has been arrested in a room with the corpses of four people in Sagamu town, Ogun state.

The Ogun state police command confirmed this development in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 19.

Ogunkemaya was said to be one of the seven suspects arrested in Sagamu following the deadly clashes that broke out over a disagreement on the sharing of commission paid on a land transaction between the Aiye and Eiye gang members.

12 killed in bloody cult clash in Rivers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that two rival gangs clashed in Sime, a community in the Tai district of Rivers state, early Friday morning, June 3.

Legit.ng gathered that a community leader said the early morning violence left at least 12 people dead.

The fight between the Icelanders and Greenlanders took place in Sime, a 25-minute drive from Port Harcourt.

Cultist begs residents to save him from bleeding to death

Meanwhile, a suspected cultist who was shot during a bloody clash with rival gangs reached out to residents of the area for help saving his life.

The suspected cultist was left at the mercy of residents of Urban Area, a part of Sapele, Delta state, as he almost bled to death.

Source: Legit.ng