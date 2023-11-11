Multiple reprisal attacks by cultists in Nigeria have led to the deaths of gang members and residents

States such as Ogun, Edo, Delta, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Anambra have witnessed horrible incidences

Cult-related attacks spiralled in Ogun state in September, and although security operatives and the government went tough on the cultists, another attack reportedly occurred on Friday, November 10

Sagamu, Ogun state - There is palpable tension in Sagamu, Ogun state, as suspected cultists have reportedly resumed a supremacy battle.

This comes a month after many youths were mindlessly murdered in the town.

Sagamu cult clash: Police react

One person was reportedly killed in a new suspected cult clash on Friday, November 10.

Reacting to the incident, the Ogun state police command vowed to do a thorough investigation, The Nation reported.

Speaking through its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, on Saturday, November 11, the police said:

“A group of unidentified gunmen on motorcycles shot and killed a young man whose identity is currently unknown.

“Upon receiving the information, the DPO of the area immediately proceeded towards the location of the gunshots.

"Upon arrival, they discovered the deceased lying in a pool of blood. The examination of the body revealed bullet wounds on the neck, stomach, and hand. Additionally, three expended cartridges were found at the scene.”

It is understood that the body of the slain person has been deposited at a nearby morgue.

Daily Trust said that residents of the town disclosed that they “heard gunshots in the early hours of Saturday.”

