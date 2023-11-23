The Lagos state government recently carried out a demolition exercise around Lekki, Eti Osa local government area

The state said it is to stop the perennial flooding that has become a threat to residents whenever heavy downpour occurs

However, residents disagreed and called out the commissioner of environment for allegedly going after political opponents

Eti Isa LGA Lagos state - The Lagos state commissioner for environment and water resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has come under scrutiny and backlash from Community Development Associations (CDAs) over the recent demolition of buildings in Lekki.

Legit.ng had reported that the Lagos state government brought down multi-million naira buildings across various parts of the states.

The Tokunbo-led enforcement team explained that the structures affected were built on canals and blocked the drainage system; others were due to lack of approval, Vanguard reports.

Community association reacts

The demolition exercise has sparked controversy and a fierce response from affected residents and community development groups.

Some buildings affected are at Cluster One Estate Road 3, Lekki and the residents have accused the commissioner of targeting people believed to be his political rivals.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the CDA noted that the demolition of buildings in the estate by the Wahab-led enforcement team was politically driven.

Speaking on behalf of the affected community, former CDA Chairman of Cluster One Estate, Lekki, in the Eti Osa Local government area, alleged that the demolition exercise is becoming a weapon.

His words:

"The fact still remains that this is not the natural channel of the canal, Okay look at the properties behind the one demolished I mean the white ones why didn't they touch the main buildings, they only took out the fence, worst case scenario the drive way would have being enough but they still went ahead to demolish two of the building. I do not see fairness in that.

"Why was it that only the house owned by a party chieftain was demolished in a recent operation, while all other adjacent houses were left untouched? Does this signify an internal power struggle within the party? Or could it be targeted persecution against specific individuals? Is the governor informed about these apparent deliberate actions? Is the honorable commissioner leveraging his position to wage a personal vendetta?

Another resident who pleaded not to be mentioned added that the demolition was unnecessary as the buildings were approved.

He said:

"Some of the rhetorical questions begging for an answer are: Why is Honorable Tokunbo Wahab targeting those within the same political circle, the All Progressives Congress? Despite having proof of government approval and a surveyor's consent certificate, why did he still proceed to demolish buildings? Is there something that Tokunbo Wahab is not telling the public?"

"Yes, the Lagos State Government has announced its intention to continue demolishing buildings constructed over drainage systems across the state.

"What bewilders many, though, is the alleged approach employed by Honorable Tokunbo seemingly targeting individuals perceived to be his political adversaries."

Why we demolished structures at Alaba - Govt

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government opened up on the ongoing demolition exercise at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Gbolahan Oki, said in July that the demolition exercise was necessary due to the assessment of the buildings done by the agency.

