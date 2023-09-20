Governor Dapo Abiodun stressed his administration’s zero tolerance to lawlessness, warning that those responsible for the current crisis in Sagamu town would find themselves to blame

This week, Sagamu was in the news for the wrong reasons, following activities of deadly cult groups

An indigene of Ogun state, and well-known legal practitioner, Barrister Festus Ogun, spoke to Legit.ng and applauded the government's plan to be brutal on cultists

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Festus Ogun, a lawyer, has said the Ogun state government's plan to enact a law pronouncing death penalty on cultists is "a right step in the right direction".

Recall some suspected cultists invaded Ijagba, Sagamu area of Ogun state in the late hours of Sunday, September 17, killing several people in a clash believed to be cultism-related.

Ogun government tasked on zero tolerance for cultism. Photo credits: Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun - MFR, Festus Ogun

Ogun: Death penalty for cultists

Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed shock over the incident, pronouncing cultists as murderers "and we will mete out punishments that are deserving to murderers."

Reacting to the plan by the administration of Abiodun to enact a law pronouncing death penalty on cultists, Ogun commended the governor, but said "the lack of commitment and political will to enforce the law without any fear or favour" is the challenge.

The Ogun-born lawyer told Legit.ng:

"It is a right step in the right direction. I commend His Excellency for this move. However, I’m concerned that the trouble is not exactly about the laws. It is the lack of commitment and political will to enforce the law without any fear or favour.

"I hope Prince Dapo Abiodun change the narrative by ensuring a zero tolerance for cultism in the Gateway state."

Many killed in Ogun cult groups clash

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that at least three secondary school students and 17 others were killed during cultists' clash in Sagamu.

The clash between the Eiye and Aiye confraternities started on Friday, September 15.

Police discover 4 corpses

Legit.ng also reported that a cult member identified simply as Bolaji Ogunkemaya was arrested in a room with the corpses of four people in Sagamu.

The Ogun state police command confirmed this development in a statement sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 19.

