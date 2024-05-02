NLC laments Borno retirees’ N4,000 monthly pension

Some retirees in Borno state are reportedly still receiving N4,000 monthly pension from the state government

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in Borno state, Yusuf Inuwa, disclosed this during the 2024 May Day celebration

Inuwas said N4,000 monthly pension for retirees in the north-east is grossly inadequate at this present time

Maiduguri, Borno state - Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman in Borno state, Yusuf Inuwa, has lamented over N4,000 monthly pension paid to some retirees in the state

Inuwa appealed to Governor Babagana Zulum-led state government for an upward review of their monthly pensions.

He stated this in an address to mark the 2024 May Day celebration, in Maiduguri on Wednesday, May 1

He, however, did not mention the number of such pensioners who received N4,000 monthly pension, The Punch reports.

“As at this moment there are some pensioners who are still receiving N4,000 as pension per month which is grossly inadequate."

“We, therefore, pray for His Excellency intervention for upward review of the monthly pension”

The NLC chairman thanked Governor Zulum for its initiative called the Blue Ocean Market Strategy, stating that it had produced a string of benefits for workers in the state, Vanguard reports.

“The rising imperative of creating Blue Ocean Market has led the Borno State government to supply buses for the transportation of the populace at subsidised rates, which the workers are also enjoying currently,”

Inuwa also listed other benefits to workers like the payment of N1bn gratuities to families of deceased workers and pensioners; and payment of N500m gratuity to local government workers, among others.

