Man Cuts Off Friend’s Hand Over Soft Drink in Ogun

Two friends nearly got each other killed following a misunderstanding over a bottle of soft drink

Abdullahi Audu was said to have cut off Usman Muhammed's hand with a cutlass in the Ogunmakin area of Ogun State

Muhammed retaliated by stabbing Audu with a knife in his stomach which reportedly brought out his intestine

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Ogun state - Two friends identified as Abdullahi Audu and Usman Muhammed got into a serious fight following a quarrel over a bottle of soft drink.

The incident happened in a Fulani community in the Ogunmakin area of Ogun State on Monday, November 20, The Punch reported.

Friends nearly hacked each other to death over soft drink' Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that Audu drew out a cutlass and cut off the entire wrist of Muhammad during the heat of the moment.

While retaliating, Muhammed reportedly drew out a knife and stuck it in Audu’s stomach.

The knife Muhammed stuck in Audu’s abdomen was said to have brought out his intestine.

Both friends were rushed to the Immaculate Hospital in the community where they are currently receiving treatment.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, said:

“The incident occurred on Monday. We are investigating the matter.”

