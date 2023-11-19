President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the organised labour have been hailed for resolving to end the nationwide strike

The organised labour had embarked on a nationwide strike over the week following the unlawful assault of their leader, Joe Ajaero

Ex-lawmaker Robinson Uwak described the end of the strike as a demonstration of patriotism from both parties

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil society, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Former House of Representatives member Robinson Uwak praised President Bola Tinubu, the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for handling the nationwide strike and its subsequent suspension.

In a statement on Sunday, November 19, Uwak commended their demonstration of patriotism and empathy towards ordinary Nigerians who would have been severely affected by the indefinite strike.

After hours of deliberation over the week, President Bola Tinubu and the organised labour reached a truce to end the nationwide strike. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/NLC

Source: Facebook

Uwak expressed sympathy for NLC President Joe Ajaero, who was assaulted during his visit to Imo State in solidarity with workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This action led the NLC, TUC and other affiliated labour unions to declare a nationwide strike demanding justice for their leader, who suspected thugs of Governor Hope Uzodimma gruesomely assaulted.

As contained in the statement made available to Legit.ng, Uwak commended security agencies for their swift intervention and investigation into the incident, aiming for a quick resolution.

Uwak lauds Tinubu's N35,000 intervention for federal workers

Furthermore, Uwak thanked President Tinubu for approving a supplementary allowance of N35,000 for all federal workers as a palliative measure to mitigate the impact of the fuel subsidy removal on workers and households in the country.

He said:

"I have no doubt that the proposed cash transfers to 15 million households will further ameliorate the plight of the very poor and vulnerable households in the country and strenghten the social safety nets."

Why we suspended nationwide strike, NLC, TUC reveal

Meanwhile, the NLC and TUC have said they suspended the nationwide strike following the assurance of transparency from the NSA, Nuhu Ribadu.

According to the unions, Ribadu had promised to coordinate the investigation of the attack on the NLC president, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero had mobilised some members of the union to Imo a few days before the governorship election but were beaten by some suspected thugs.

Source: Legit.ng