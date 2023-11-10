Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has explained his experience on the recent beating he received during a protest in Imo recently.

According to The Nation, the NLC president disclosed that he was arrested by the police in Owerri, the capital of Imo State, and subsequently handed over to about seven thugs who “beat him and dragged him on the floor like a common criminal.”

Ajaero gave the account of the incident at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 10.

He said that organised labour wrote to all relevant security agencies before they went ahead with the protest on Wednesday.

According to him, the workers arrived at the protest venue at about 7 am in the morning but were beaten up by the thugs and their phones were seized.

Source: Legit.ng