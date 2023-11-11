IGP Kayode Egbetokun has commented on the beating of the NLC president, Joe Ajaero, during a protest in Imo state last week

The police boss ordered the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take over the matter and get to its root

Egbetokun added that the primary objective was to unravel the circumstances surrounding the allegation, and the appropriate actions would be taken based on the investigation outcome

Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police, has ordered a thorough investigation of the alleged beating of the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero.

According to TVC, the police boss ordered the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to take over the matter and get to the root of the circumstances surrounding the allegation.

Egbetokun ordered thorough investigation into beating of NLC President Photo Credit: Nigeria Police Force, Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Egbetoku said the primary objective of ascertaining the true facts surrounding the incident and to address any ambiguities that may exist as the Police have been inundated with different versions of the incident, making investigations imperative to clear the conflicting accounts.

According to the IGP in a statement on Friday, November 10, the Nigeria Police Force reckoned with the importance of accountability and transparency in maintaining public trust.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He assured the public, most especially the leadership of the organised labour, that a thorough and unbiased inquiry would be conducted to provide clarifications while urging organised labour and the public to remain calm, as he has personally intervened to address the issues surrounding this incident.

Egbetokun said:

"The investigation has commenced, and the Nigeria Police Force guaranteed that it will be followed to a conclusive end, and appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation."

Source: Legit.ng