FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have suspended the ongoing nationwide.

Recall that on Tuesday night, November 14, labour declared an industrial action over the battering of the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, among other pending issues.

Labour gives reason as it suspends strike

However, on Wednesday night, November 15, the strike was suspended following the intervention of the federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Vanguard reported.

Daily Trust reports that Ribadu later intervened in the nationwide action of the organised labour, disclosing that two suspects in connection with Ajaero’s attack have been arrested.

Legit.ng reliably gathered from top sources at Labour House, Abuja that the labour leaders at their extra-ordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting resolved to take into consideration all the promises made by the NSA.

“We’ve just finished extra-ordinary NEC meeting. We have considered all the appeals made to us by the NSA during our meeting in his office in the afternoon. We shall give him time to coordinate the investigations as promised,” one of the labour leaders disclosed.

The National Deputy Vice-President of the TUC, Tommy Etim, confirmed the development on Wednesday night, in an interview with The Punch in Abuja.

“The NEC of the NLC and the TUC have suspended the strike. We did this based on our trust for the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, who gave us his words,” he said.

Tinubu rejects NLC's nationwide strike

Meanwhile, the presidency has faulted the recent decision of organised labour.

The presidency criticised labour over its directive on a nationwide strike due to the assault on Joe Ajaero, the NLC president.

In a statement signed by Tinubu's aide, Bayo Onanuga, and shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, November 13, the president described the decision of the NLC and TUC as "clearly unwarranted".

Recall that Ajaero was arrested by the police in Owerri, Imo state, at the NLC secretariat on Wednesday, November 1.

After his release, he narrated what he went through during his arrest. He said he was beaten, and God must have taken extra time to create him for him to survive.

He stated this with a bruised and swollen face in a viral video shared by an X user (formerly known as Twitter).

